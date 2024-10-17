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The Making of Mostly Metrics with CJ Gustafson
How CJ Created a Beloved Finance Newsletter & Podcast
Oct 17, 2024
•
Reid DeRamus
,
CJ Gustafson
, and
Jaryd Hermann
22
2
4
1:34:18
September 2024
Behind the Scenes with Judd Legum of Popular Information
On building a newsletter that has an impact
Sep 26, 2024
•
Reid DeRamus
and
Judd Legum
20
5
3
1:25:23
Building Not Boring: A Conversation with Packy McCormick
Stories & insights behind one of the most beloved newsletters on the internet
Sep 12, 2024
•
Reid DeRamus
and
Packy McCormick
38
9
4
1:36:51
Stories & Insights from the Top Finance Newsletter
Watch now | Doomberg shares their journey on becoming the #1 Finance newsletter on Substack
Sep 5, 2024
•
Reid DeRamus
38
14
8
1:30:10
August 2024
Introducing Rough Draft
Interviews with leading writers and creators on the internet.
Aug 29, 2024
•
Reid DeRamus
23
8
3
0:56
April 2024
Maximizing Sponsorship Revenue (Part 2)
Growing revenue with directly-sold tailored sponsorships
Apr 4, 2024
•
Reid DeRamus
20
10
3
February 2024
Maximizing Sponsorship Revenue (Part 1)
A deeper dive into programmatic ads vs. directly sold custom sponsorships
Feb 19, 2024
•
Reid DeRamus
24
6
3
January 2024
The Renaissance of Media
The future of media will be led by a rising tide of lean, niche media businesses. For those with a solid foundation and momentum, we’re exploring ways…
Jan 19, 2024
•
Reid DeRamus
53
36
5
September 2023
Using Instagram to Build Your Audience
Instagram has become an essential platform for building audience and driving subscriber growth. Let's explore a few examples of how writers are sharing…
Sep 14, 2023
•
Reid DeRamus
44
21
4
August 2023
Share Your Work to Grow Your Audience
Most consumer products build their initial audience on the big social platforms. Some Substack publications have found a way to consistently share their…
Aug 25, 2023
•
Reid DeRamus
53
10
5
No Laying Up
A deep dive into No Laying Up, a leading golf media business.
Aug 10, 2023
•
Reid DeRamus
28
5
3
July 2023
How To Increase Your Price
Increasing your price is one of the most immediate ways to boost earnings and customer lifetime value (“CLV”). But going through a price increase is…
Jul 27, 2023
•
Reid DeRamus
42
19
5
© 2026 Reid DeRamus
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