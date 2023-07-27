Growth Croissant

Growth Croissant

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Reid DeRamus's avatar
Reid DeRamus
Jul 29, 2023

Many readers respond to posts via email with some incredibly valuable comments and hot takes, and I always wish they were comments on the post.

The below is from one my best friends, who agreed to let me share it on the post (and copying over to Notes too). Here's what he said:

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I have (slight) beef with a few points you make here:

1) You sort of omitted the concept of consumer surplus. I think that's a critical factor in assessing a price increase. How does time spent compare to value? How does time spent : value compare to my peers?

2) You make the point that growth will slow or will likely slow with a price increase. Not always. There is a value perception. Sometimes you can increase the price and the perception of your product goes up and you sell more. I think there are probably some examples in the cosmetics or luxury goods space.

3) I wouldn't necessarily include it here but I think there is a decent discussion around increasing price while introducing a plan and using one of them as a bit of a red herring to stimulate growth on the other. Simple example: I currently have two plans. One is Free and the other is 10 articles per month for $10. In the future, I'm going to have three plans: Free, 5 articles per month, and 10 articles per month (+1 phone call with me). My new prices are free, $10 per month, and $15 per month. I just executed a price increase but in a pretty elegant way that might stimulate more growth.

4) You make the point that "the more we increase the price, the more we can expect retention to worsen." Maybe. Especially without a grandfathering strategy. BUT, if I raise prices and tell my current subs you're good for a year that might help retention. Also, if I tell new subs the price is going up in a quarter so hurry that might help growth.

Mostly these points are nuance and I think you're right to stick to the big picture. The one I'd fight for a bit is the first one. I think it deserves to be there because I do think it's an important consideration. Another good post : )

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Sylvain Gauchet's avatar
Sylvain Gauchet
Jul 27, 2023

Great post, on a very important topic. I love that you included the Google Sheet!

My 2 cts: price increases don't always have to be for existing subscribers, it's ok to grandfather people in if projections and tests don't look good. If they're just for new subscribers, then it's ok to do them more frequently

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